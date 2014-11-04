BRIEF-Burckhardt Compression reports H1 net income 21.5 mln Swiss francs, up 12 pct

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Burckhardt Compression AG :

* Says H1 sales of 196.1 million Swiss francs were 10 pct higher than in the first half of the preceding fiscal year

* Says H1 EBIT amounted to 27.9 million Swiss francs (+11 pct), net income 21.5 million Swiss francs (+12 pct)

* Sees fiscal year order intake to be higher at both the CS and CSS business areas, and sales should be significantly higher compared to the previous fiscal year

* Sees fiscal year operating profit and net income both significantly higher because of the substantial improvement in profits forecasted for the second half of the current fiscal year