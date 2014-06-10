FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Burckhardt Compression reports all-time high order intake in fy 2013
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2014 / 5:25 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Burckhardt Compression reports all-time high order intake in fy 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Burckhardt compression * says FY 2013 new orders amounted to SFR 517.1 million

(previous year: SFR 427.8 million) * says FY 2013 sales of SFR 445.0 million, up 21.3pct * says it expects both the CS and CSS business areas to

increase their order intake in FY 2014 * sees 2014 renewed substantial increase in sales

compared to FY 2013 * sees 2014 operating and net profit to be clearly

higher * says it proposes a dividend of sfr 10.00 for FY 2013 * says FY operating profit (EBIT) amounted to sfr 70.2

million * says FY net income declined by 1.8pct to sfr 53.9

million * Source text for Eikon r.reuters.com/faf99v * Further company coverage [BCHN.S BCKDY.PK BCHN.S BCKDY.PK BCHN.S BCKDY.PK BCHN.S BCKDY.PK BCHN.S BCKDY.PK BCHN.S BCHN.S BCKDY.PK BCHN.S BCKDY.PK]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.