FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-New York City Comptroller names heads of PE, hedge funds
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 21, 2014 / 9:10 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-New York City Comptroller names heads of PE, hedge funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer said Alex Doñé will be the head of private equity and Neil Messing will be the head of hedge funds for the Bureau of Asset Management.

Alex Doñé has worked at BAM since 2012 and most recently served as the executive director of private equity and the head of New York City’s $5.6 billion private equity emerging managers program.

Neil Messing has worked at BAM since 2011 and most recently served as senior investment officer for hedge funds, where he built and managed a diversified $4 billion portfolio of direct hedge fund investments. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.