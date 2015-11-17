FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 17, 2015

Kuwait's Burgan Bank tenders to buy back $400 mln bond due 2020 - lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Burgan Bank, Kuwait’s third-largest lender by assets, has offered to buy back a $400 million bond originally due to mature in 2020, a document from lead manager showed on Tuesday.

The lender is offering to buy back the paper at 101.5 percent of its par value, plus accrued interest, the document showed.

In August, Burgan Bank said it would redeem $730 million in subordinated bonds denominated in U.S. dollars and Kuwaiti dinars as they will not be eligible to boost the bank’s capital under Basel III rules.

Burgan Bank has set Nov. 27 as the tender expiration date and will announce the results on Nov. 30, it showed.

Any notes not tendered by the offer completion date will be redeemed by the bank under a clause in the documentation which allows them to buy back the issue. The date for this, the regulatory call settlement, has been set at December 17, the document showed.

HSBC is the sole dealer for the action. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
