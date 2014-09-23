FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait's Burgan Bank guidance unchanged for Tier 1 bond; order book tops $650 mln
#Credit Markets
September 23, 2014 / 5:42 AM / 3 years ago

Kuwait's Burgan Bank guidance unchanged for Tier 1 bond; order book tops $650 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Burgan Bank has attracted orders in excess of $650 million for its Tier 1 capital-boosting bond issue, which should price later on Tuesday, according to the lead managers.

The lender has kept price guidance unchanged in the low to mid-7 percent area on Tuesday morning, the level indicated on Monday, the document showed.

The bond with a perpetual tenor can be bought back by the lender after the fifth year, and will be benchmark-sized, traditionally understood to mean upwards of $500 million.

HSBC is the global coordinator and Citi, JP Morgan and National Bank of Abu Dhabi are lead managers for the bond sale. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

