Kuwait's Burgan Bank guidance unchanged for Tier 1 bond; order book tops $650 mln

DUBAI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Burgan Bank has attracted orders in excess of $650 million for its Tier 1 capital-boosting bond issue, which should price later on Tuesday, according to the lead managers.

The lender has kept price guidance unchanged in the low to mid-7 percent area on Tuesday morning, the level indicated on Monday, the document showed.

The bond with a perpetual tenor can be bought back by the lender after the fifth year, and will be benchmark-sized, traditionally understood to mean upwards of $500 million.

HSBC is the global coordinator and Citi, JP Morgan and National Bank of Abu Dhabi are lead managers for the bond sale. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)