FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Kuwait's Burgan Bank to price Tier 1 bond Tues
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 22, 2014 / 12:56 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kuwait's Burgan Bank to price Tier 1 bond Tues

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts, updates with details)

DUBAI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Burgan Bank has attracted orders in excess of $500 million for a Tier 1 capital-boosting bond which should price on Tuesday, according to lead managers.

Price guidance remains in the area of low/mid seven percent, the level indicated earlier in the day, an update from lead managers said.

The bond with a perpetual tenor can be bought back by the lender after the fifth year, and will be benchmark-sized, traditionally understood to mean upwards of $500 million.

Order books opened earlier on Monday, with pricing set to happen later on Tuesday, according to the document.

The lender, the Gulf Arab state’s third-largest by assets, held roadshows in Asia, the United Arab Emirates and Europe in early September and had said would issue a bond subject to market conditions.

The investor meetings were arranged by HSBC as global coordinator and Citi, JP Morgan and National Bank of Abu Dhabi as lead managers.

The bond, which enhances the bank’s Tier 1 - or core - capital, is being issued through a vehicle called Burgan Tier 1 Financing Ltd and will be guaranteed by Burgan Bank, which is rated BBB+ by Standard and Poor’s and A3 stable by Moody‘s, the document showed. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.