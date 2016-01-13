FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kuwait's Burgan Bank says in final stages of picking banks for 100 mln dinar bond
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 13, 2016 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

Kuwait's Burgan Bank says in final stages of picking banks for 100 mln dinar bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Burgan Bank, Kuwait’s third-largest lender by assets, said on Wednesday it was in the final stages of picking banks for arranging a 100 million dinar ($328.9 million) bond issue.

The lender said it was finalising the arrangement of the bond and its marketing, it said in a bourse statement.

Reuters reported on Monday that the Kuwaiti bank had mandated NBK Capital and KIPCO Asset Management Co (KAMCO) as lead managers and could market the bond as soon as this week.

$1 = 0.3040 Kuwaiti dinars Reporting by Yara Bayoumy and Celine Aswad; Writing by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.