Kuwait's Burgan Bank launches $500 mln Tier 1 bond at 7.250 pct
#Credit Markets
September 23, 2014 / 11:02 AM / 3 years ago

Kuwait's Burgan Bank launches $500 mln Tier 1 bond at 7.250 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Burgan Bank has launched a $500 million Tier 1 capital-boosting bond at 7.250 percent on Tuesday, and is expected to price the deal later in the day, according to lead managers.

The lender had set final guidance in the 7.25-7.375 percent range on Tuesday. The bond was initially marked on Monday in the low to mid-7 percent area via HSBC as global coordinator and Citi, JP Morgan and National Bank of Abu Dhabi as lead managers.

The bond, with a perpetual tenor, can be bought back by the lender after the fifth year.

Investor orders for the issue grew to over $850 million, the document showed.

The bond, which enhances the bank’s Tier 1 - or core - capital, is being issued through a vehicle called Burgan Tier 1 Financing Ltd and will be guaranteed by Burgan Bank, which is rated BBB+ by Standard and Poor’s and A3 stable by Moody‘s, the document showed. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

