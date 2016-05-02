FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kuwait's Burgan Bank says contributes to loan backing clean fuels project
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 2, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

Kuwait's Burgan Bank says contributes to loan backing clean fuels project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 2 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Burgan Bank on Monday said its contribution towards state-owned refiner Kuwait National Petroleum Co’s $1.2 billion loan to finance its clean fuels project was 70 million dinars ($232.8 million).

The financing will boost the profitability of the bank in the long term and diversify the bank’s loan portfolio, Burgan said in a bourse statement.

The tranche, provided by local banks and lasting for 10 years, worth 1.2 billion dinars ($3.98 billion) was signed on April 28.

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) and Kuwait Finance House made the largest contribution towards the loan, Reuters previously reported.

NBK’s share of the first tranche was worth 400 million dinars and Kuwait Finance House’s portion was 275 million dinars, NBK’s chief executive Isam al-Sager said at the ceremony on April 28. ($1 = 0.3007 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editng by Tom Arnold)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.