a year ago
August 2, 2016 / 10:53 AM / a year ago

Kuwait's Burgan Bank Q2 profit slips 14 pct on lower net interest income

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Burgan Bank, Kuwait's third-largest lender by assets, reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday.

A unit of Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO), Burgan made a net profit of 17.1 million dinars ($56.7 million) in the three months to the end of June, compared to 19.9 million dinars in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse filing.

EFG Hermes forecast the bank would make a quarterly net profit of 14.7 million dinars, with HSBC expecting earnings of 14 million dinars.

One reason for the profit fall was a slide in net interest income, which sank to 37.6 million dinars in the quarter, compared to 41.1 million dinars in the year earlier period. ($1 = 0.3014 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

