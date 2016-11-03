FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait's Burgan Bank says Q3 net profit falls 21 pct
#Financials
November 3, 2016 / 7:05 AM / 10 months ago

Kuwait's Burgan Bank says Q3 net profit falls 21 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Burgan Bank, Kuwait's third-largest lender by assets, reported a 21 percent fall in third-quarter net profit on Thursday.

* Net profit of 17.19 million dinars ($56.87 million) in the three months to the end of September, compared to 21.64 million dinars in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse filing.

* EFG Hermes forecast: 16.36 mln dinars. HSBC forecast: 17.00 mln dinars.

* Bank blamed profit fall on drop in net gains from foreign currencies. ($1 = 0.3023 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

