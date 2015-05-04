FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait's Burgan Bank Q1 net profit rises 2 pct, misses estimates
May 4, 2015 / 6:42 AM / 2 years ago

Kuwait's Burgan Bank Q1 net profit rises 2 pct, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 4 (Reuters) - Burgan Bank, Kuwait’s third-largest lender by assets, reported a 2 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Monday, missing analysts’ forecasts.

Burgan, a unit of Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO), made a net profit of 17.54 million dinars ($58.2 million) in the three months to the end of March compared to 17.15 million dinars a year earlier, it said in a statement.

Three analysts polled by Reuters had estimated, on average, a net profit of 19.94 million dinars for the quarter. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

