Kuwait's Burgan Bank swings to Q3 profit, misses forecasts

DUBAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Burgan Bank swung to a third-quarter net profit, according to a bourse statement on Sunday, but the earnings at Kuwait’s third-largest lender by assets fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

A unit of Kuwait Projects Company (KIPCO), Burgan said net profit was 15.35 million dinars ($52.96 million) for the three months to the end of September, compared to a 10.31 million dinar loss in the same period a year ago.

Five analysts in a Reuters survey estimated an average net profit of 17.36 million dinars for the third quarter.