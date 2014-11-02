FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait's Burgan Bank swings to Q3 profit, misses forecasts
November 2, 2014 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

Kuwait's Burgan Bank swings to Q3 profit, misses forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Burgan Bank swung to a third-quarter net profit, according to a bourse statement on Sunday, but the earnings at Kuwait’s third-largest lender by assets fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

A unit of Kuwait Projects Company (KIPCO), Burgan said net profit was 15.35 million dinars ($52.96 million) for the three months to the end of September, compared to a 10.31 million dinar loss in the same period a year ago.

Five analysts in a Reuters survey estimated an average net profit of 17.36 million dinars for the third quarter.

Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French

