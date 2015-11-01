FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait's Burgan Bank Q3 net profit rises 41 pct
#Financials
November 1, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Kuwait's Burgan Bank Q3 net profit rises 41 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Burgan Bank, Kuwait’s third-largest lender by assets, reported a 41 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Sunday.

A unit of Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO), Burgan made a net profit of 21.64 million dinars ($71.49 million) in the three months to the end of September, compared to 15.35 million dinars in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse filing.

Two analysts polled by Reuters estimated the lender would make a quarterly net profit of 17.0 million dinars and 17.8 million dinars respectively. ($1 = 0.3027 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by Adrian Croft)

