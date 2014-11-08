FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Burger King tests India waters, starts with 12 outlets
November 8, 2014 / 7:01 AM / 3 years ago

Burger King tests India waters, starts with 12 outlets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. fast food chain Burger King Worldwide will open about 12 outlets in India over the next 60-90 days, Rajeev Varman, chief executive of the hamburger chain’s India unit said on Saturday.

The chain announced last year a tie-up with the Everstone Group to develop the Burger King brand presence in the country.

In India, the hamburger chain has changed its menu to sell mutton, chicken and veggie sandwiches.

“In the long run, India is going to be one of the largest markets globally. Burger King most certainly sees India as one of the biggest opportunities in the future,” Varman said ahead of the chain’s first store opening in New Delhi.

Burger King is a late entrant in the country. Rival McDonald’s Corp has been around for close to two decades and has already grown its network in tier two and three cities.

“Turkey, China and Russia are each growing by around 100 restaurants a year. Here in India, we will set up our first few restaurants and use that to fine-tune our operating model before determining our growth plans,” Varman said in an email. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

