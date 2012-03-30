FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Burger King to incur charge on Carrols deal
March 30, 2012 / 9:21 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Burger King to incur charge on Carrols deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Burger King Corp said it will take an impairment charge as a result of its previously announced sale of 278 of its outlets to C a rrols Restaurant Group Inc.

Last week, Carrols agreed to buy the Burger King restaurants in a cash-and-stock deal that will make it the biggest Burger King franchisee in the world.

Burger King, now the third-largest U.S. hamburger chain, also said it is evaluating the accounting implications of the sale and is unable to estimate the amount or the range of amount of the charge the company might take.

