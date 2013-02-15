FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Burger King reports 94 pct rise in 4th-qtr profit
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 15, 2013 / 12:20 PM / in 5 years

Burger King reports 94 pct rise in 4th-qtr profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Burger King Worldwide Inc on Friday reported a 94 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit as menu additions drove comparable sales gains in the United States and Canada.

The results landed as the fast-food chain and other companies with European operations grapple with a scandal involving horsemeat in products labeled as beef. Burger King said traces of horse DNA were found in samples of hamburger patties from a food-processing plant in Ireland but that the meat never reached its restaurants.

The third-largest U.S. hamburger chain, known for its “Whopper” hamburgers, said net income rose to $48. 6 million, or 14 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $25 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Burger King earned 23 cents per share.

Revenue fell 30 percent to $404.5 million.

System-wide sales at restaurants open at least 13 months rose 2.7 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.