FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Burger King's quarterly profit rises
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 1, 2012 / 11:20 AM / 5 years ago

Burger King's quarterly profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Burger King Worldwide Inc reported a higher quarterly profit as sales at established restaurants rose.

The Miami-based chain known for its “Whopper” hamburgers said net income rose to $48.2 million, or 14 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $30.2 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 9 percent to $540.8 million. System-wide comparable sales increased 4.4 percent.

Shares of the third-largest U.S. hamburger chain behind McDonald’s Corp and Wendy’s Co closed at $15.32 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. Burger King went public in June, when shares priced at $14.50. (Reporting By Brad Dorfman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.