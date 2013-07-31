FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Burger King Worldwide profit jumps 30 pct
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2013 / 11:14 AM / 4 years ago

Burger King Worldwide profit jumps 30 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Burger King Worldwide Inc reported a 30 percent increase in quarterly profit and a better-than-expected rise in global same-restaurant sales.

The third-biggest U.S. hamburger chain said second-quarter net income rose to $62.9 million, or 18 cents per share, from $48.2 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier as costs fell.

Quarterly global sales at established restaurants rose 0.6 percent. Analysts polled by Consensus Metrix had expected same-restaurant sales to fall 0.1 percent.

Overall sales nearly halved to $278.3 million as the company moves to a predominantly franchise model.

McDonald’s Corp, the world’s biggest hamburger chain, recently reported a weaker-than-expected 1 percent rise in same-restaurant sales for the second quarter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.