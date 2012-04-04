Ackman says Burger King shares worth $17-$18

April 4 (Reuters) - Justice Holdings co-founder and hedge fund veteran William Ackman said on Wednesday that shares in Burger King are worth a dollar price in the high teens.

The comments came a day after Burger King, the third-largest U.S. hamburger chain, announced plans to go public through a deal with Justice, a London-listed investment firm.

“We think the stock today is worth something in the high $17 to $18 range,” Ackman said on a conference call.

Based on a more aggressive multiple based on assumptions of successful turnaround efforts, Ackman said the stock would be worth “as much as $20 per share.”

Shares in Justice closed at 856.5 pence, or $13.60, on Tuesday.