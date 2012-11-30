FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SEC says settles insider trading case over Burger King buyout
#Market News
November 30, 2012 / 6:45 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-SEC says settles insider trading case over Burger King buyout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Burger King Worldwide, Inc. : * SEC says former brazilian banker agrees to settle insider trading case over

his role in scheme to trade Burger King securities * SEC says igor cornelsen and bainbridge group to pay more than $5.1 million to

settle charges * SEC says cornelsen, bainbridge traded in Burger King options before company

agreed in 2010 to be taken private * SEC says cornelsen sought tips from broker with emails carrying masked

references such as “is the sandwich deal going to happen?” * SEC says its litigation continues against the broker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
