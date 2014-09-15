FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Burkhalter Holding says H1 group profit rose by 40% to CHF 13.6 million
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
September 15, 2014 / 5:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Burkhalter Holding says H1 group profit rose by 40% to CHF 13.6 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Burkhalter Holding AG : * Says H1 group profit rose by 40% to CHF 13.6 million (previous year restated

CHF 9.7 million) * Says in H1 at CHF 16.9 million (previous year restated CHF 12.4 million), the

operating result (EBIT) was up by 36% * Says H1 sales improved by 4% to CHF 247.0 million (previous year restated CHF

236.6 million) * Sees increase in the earnings per share for 2014 likely to be smaller than in

H1 2014, but still to run into double digits * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.