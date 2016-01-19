FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French PM Valls says three sought in connection with Burkina attacks
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 19, 2016 / 3:48 PM / 2 years ago

French PM Valls says three sought in connection with Burkina attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Three assailants are being sought for their role in the attacks on a hotel and a cafe in Burkina Faso’s capital, French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Tuesday.

Speaking during a question and answer session in parliament, Valls said six individuals opened fire on unarmed patrons at Le Cappuccino cafe before taking refuge at the nearby Splendid Hotel where they held several hostages.

“Of the six assailants, three were killed and three others were being sought,” Valls said adding that the attack was a reminder of a similar attack in Paris in November.

He said the toll is at about 30 death and 30 wounded. Three French nationals were killed. (Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau and Leigh Thomas; Writing by Bate Felix: editing by Michel Rose)

