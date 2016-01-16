FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thirty-three hostages freed from Burkina hotel siege -govt
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
January 16, 2016 / 3:52 AM / 2 years ago

Thirty-three hostages freed from Burkina hotel siege -govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Thirty-three hostages have been evacuated from a hotel in the capital of Burkina Faso that was attacked by suspected Islamist militants, Minister of Communications Remis Dandjinou said on Saturday.

“Liberation of Minister (of Public Service, Labour and Social Security) Clement Sawadogo and about 30 hostages,” Dandjinou said on Twitter, adding that they were taken to hospital. “The operation continues.”

In another tweet he said 33 hostages were freed. (Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg & Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.