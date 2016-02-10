FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Burkina Faso to issue one-year 35 bln CFA bond on Feb.18
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 10, 2016 / 9:15 AM / 2 years ago

Burkina Faso to issue one-year 35 bln CFA bond on Feb.18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Burkina Faso will issue a 35 billion CFA franc ($60.04 million)one-year bond on Feb. 18, a statement from the West African regional debt planning agency UMOA-Titres said late on Tuesday.

The bond with multiple interest rates will be sold in units of one million CFA franc($1,715.35)to investors across the region’s CFA franc currency zone via an auction organised by the regional bank BCEAO. ($1 = 582.9700 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Emma Farge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.