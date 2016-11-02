FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Burkina's Coris Bank launches IPO ahead of listing on regional bourse
November 2, 2016 / 9:51 PM / 10 months ago

Burkina's Coris Bank launches IPO ahead of listing on regional bourse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Burkina Faso lender Coris Bank International launched an initial public offering on Wednesday aiming to raise 36.750 billion CFA francs ($61.21 million) ahead of its listing on West Africa's BRVM regional bourse.

The offer to facilitate expansion includes 1.25 million shares at 30,000 CFA francs each. It was oversubscribed six hours after its launch, a bourse statement said, adding that the bank would be listed on the exchange.

The bank started operations in 2008 in the Burkinabe capital Ouagadougou and now also has a presence in Mali, Togo and Ivory Coast, the statement said. ($1 = 600.3800 CFA francs) (Editing by Alison Williams)

