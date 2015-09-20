FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2015 / 7:01 PM / 2 years ago

France issues "strong warning" not to block mediation in Burkina Faso

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TANGIERS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande on Sunday issued a “strong warning” against any attempt to block efforts to solve a political crisis in Burkina Faso following a military coup.

“We fully support the dialogue that has been envisaged by several African leaders (...) to go back to a transition process,” the French president told journalists on the sidelines of a state visit to Morocco.

“There are discussions taking place as we speak and France backs the African mediations. I address a strong warning to those who would be tempted to oppose them”, he said.

Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Andrew Roche

