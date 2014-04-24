FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Burkina watchdog fines cellphone firms $12 mln for poor service
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 24, 2014 / 7:26 PM / 3 years ago

Burkina watchdog fines cellphone firms $12 mln for poor service

Mathieu Bonkoungou

2 Min Read

OUAGADOUGOU, April 24 (Reuters) - Burkina Faso’s communications regulator has ordered three cellphone companies to pay 5.8 billion CFA francs ($12.23 million) in fines for poor service.

The Authority for the Regulation of Electronic Communications and Post said on Thursday it fined Airtel Burkina 2.4 billion CFA francs, Onatel 2.07 billion and Telecel Faso 1.3 billion. It gave the companies 15 days from April 11 to pay the fines to the finance ministry.

It cited poor signal strength, poor coverage, high cutoff rates and low internet connection rates and gave the companies three months to improve their services.

Onatel is a subsidiary of Maroc Telecom. Airtel is part of India’s Bharti Airtel while Telecel Faso belongs to group Planor Afrique SA owned by Burkinabe businessman Appolinaire Compaore.

Mathurin Bako, president of the regulator, said sanctions for non-compliance could include licence suspensions for up to a month, non renewal or outright licence revocation, though the government would have to apply these penalties. ($1 = 474.3170 CFA Francs) (Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.