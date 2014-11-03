FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AU gives Burkina military two weeks to return power or face sanctions
November 3, 2014

AU gives Burkina military two weeks to return power or face sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The African Union has give Burkina Faso military authorities two weeks to return power to a civilian government or face sanctions, the head of the organisation’s Peace and Security Council said on Monday.

The West African nation’s military took power after longtime president Blaise Compaore stepped down on Friday following two days of mass protests over his bid to extend his rule through a constitutional amendment.

“The African Union is convinced the change has been against democracy. However, popular pressure led to the resignation of the president,” Simeon Oyono Esono told journalists via a translator in Addis Ababa.

“So we have taken note of the origin of the popular revolt which led to the military getting power, so we determined the period of two weeks and after that period we are going apply sanctions,” he said. (Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by Duncan Miriri and Bate Felix; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

