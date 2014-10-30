FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
President Compaore says to stay on under transitional government
October 30, 2014 / 10:31 PM / 3 years ago

President Compaore says to stay on under transitional government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Burkina Faso’s President Blaise Compaore said he was ready to discuss with the opposition a transitional government at the end of which he would then hand over power, following a day of violent protests on Thursday.

“With regard to myself, I am available to open talks on a transitional period at the end of which I will hand over power,” Compaore said in a statement broadcast on BF1 TV.

He added that he was lifting the “state of siege” announced earlier in the day and withdrawing a proposed law to allow him to seek reelection next year. (Reporting by Daniel Flynn and Bate Felix)

