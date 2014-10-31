France seeks to appease Burkina Faso situation- minister

PARIS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Friday he had asked his ambassador in Burkina Faso to try to appease the situation in the west African nation, where parliament has been dissolved and a transitional government put in place after mass protests.

“We have asked our ambassador on the ground (in Burkina Faso) to facilitate the solution to calm the situation down,” Fabius told journalists, adding that it was not up to France to set up a new government. (Reporting By John Irish; Writing by Nick Vinocur; editing by Mark John)