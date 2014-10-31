Protestors in Burkina Faso call for Campaore to step down

OUAGADOUGOU, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Hundreds of protesters marched in the capital of Burkina Faso on Friday demanding that President Blaise Compaore step down, a day after the military dissolved parliament and announced a transitional government in the face of mass protests and violence.

“We don’t want him. We want him out of power. He is not our president,” demonstrator Ouedrago Yakubo told Reuters. The demonstrators gathered at the main Place de la Nation and before the army headquarters. (Reporting by Joe Penney; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Emma Farge)