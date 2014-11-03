FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Burkina Faso leader says to hand power to transitional body
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
November 3, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

Burkina Faso leader says to hand power to transitional body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OUAGADOUGOU, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Burkina Faso’s interim President Isaac Zida said on Monday that the army would cede power to a transition government headed by a consensual leader, in a bid to calm accusations that it had seized power in a military coup.

The country’s longtime president Blaise Compaore stepped down last week after two days of mass protests over his bid to extend his rule. On Saturday, the military appointed Lieutenant Colonel Zida in a move criticised by opposition politicians and Western powers seeking a return to civilian rule.

“Our understanding is that the executive powers will be led by a transitional body but within a constitutional framework that we will watch over carefully,” he told a gathering of diplomats in the capital Ouagadougou, without giving a timeframe. (Reporting by Mathieu Bonkougou; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.