Burkina military leader vows to hand power to civilians- tribal chief

OUAGADOUGOU, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Burkina Faso’s Lieutenant-Colonel Isaac Zida, who took power after the resignation of the country’s longtime president Blaise Compaore last week, promised on Tuesday to return the country to civilian rule, a traditional leader said.

“Lieutenant-Colonel Zida and his delegation came to say that they want to hand power over to civilians and we encourage them to move in this direction,” the king of the country’s majority Mossi ethnic group, Naba Baongo II, told reporters.

“The country must regain its peace and calm,” he said following a meeting with Zida. (Reporting by Nadoun Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Daniel Flynn)