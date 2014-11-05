Burkina Faso transition should last up to a year - Ghana's Mahama

OUAGADOUGOU, Nov 5 (Reuters) - A transitional period aimed at guiding Burkina Faso to elections following the resignation of longtime President Blaise Compaore should last up to a year with polls to take place next November, Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama said on Wednesday.

Mahama, who is in the country with a regional delegation that also includes the presidents of Senegal and Nigeria, said West African leaders had warned Compaore against an attempt to change the constitution to prolong his mandate, which sparked mass protests last week. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Bate Felix)