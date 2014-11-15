FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Burkina military restores constitution, gives deadline for new leader
#Market News
November 15, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Burkina military restores constitution, gives deadline for new leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OUAGADOUGOU, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Burkina Faso’s military ruler said on Saturday he had restored the constitution that was suspended when President Blaise Compaore was toppled after mass protests last month.

Lieutenant Colonel Isaac Zida, who declared himself head of state on Nov. 1 after Compaore resigned and fled the country, said political actors had until 1200 GMT on Sunday to propose a leader of the transition to civilian rule. (Reporting by Mathieu Bonkoungou; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

