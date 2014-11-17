Burkina Faso authorities name Michel Kafando as transitional president

OUAGADOUGOU, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Authorities in Burkina Faso named former foreign minister Michel Kafando as transitional president on Monday in an important step towards returning the West African country to democracy after a brief military takeover.

Kafando was chosen as part of a charter hammered out after long-time President Blaise Compaore was toppled on Oct. 31 after mass protests. Compaore was replaced a day later by Lieutenant Colonel Isaac Zida. (Reporting by Mathieu Bonkoungou and Nadoun Coulibaly; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Paul Tait)