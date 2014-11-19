FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Burkina Faso to appoint interim govt within 72 hours-prime minister Zida
November 19, 2014

Burkina Faso to appoint interim govt within 72 hours-prime minister Zida

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OUAGADOUGOU, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Burkina Faso’s newly appointed prime minister Lieutenant Colonel Isaac Zida said on Wednesday that a government for the country’s transitional period would be announced “within 72 hours”.

The deputy head of the presidential guard was briefly head of state after mass protests toppled long-serving President Blaise Compaore who fled the West African country on October 31.

Zida agreed to step down amid pressure for a return to civilian rule and earlier this week former foreign minister Michel Kafando was appointed interim president. (Reporting by Mathieu Bonkoungou; Writing by Emma Farge; editing by Ralph Boulton)

