Burkina Faso to appoint interim govt within 72 hours-prime minister Zida

OUAGADOUGOU, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Burkina Faso’s newly appointed prime minister Lieutenant Colonel Isaac Zida said on Wednesday that a government for the country’s transitional period would be announced “within 72 hours”.

The deputy head of the presidential guard was briefly head of state after mass protests toppled long-serving President Blaise Compaore who fled the West African country on October 31.

Zida agreed to step down amid pressure for a return to civilian rule and earlier this week former foreign minister Michel Kafando was appointed interim president. (Reporting by Mathieu Bonkoungou; Writing by Emma Farge; editing by Ralph Boulton)