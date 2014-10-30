FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Burkina army chief announces creation of transitional government
#Market News
October 30, 2014

Burkina army chief announces creation of transitional government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OUAGADOUGOU, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The head of Burkina Faso’s armed forces announced on Thursday the dissolution of the national assemably and the creation of a national transitional government to last a maximum of 12 months, though he did not say who would lead it.

“A transitional body will be put in place in consultation with all parties. A return to the constitutional order is expected in no more than 12 months,” General Honore Traore told a news conference after a day of violent protests in the capital. (Reporting by Mathieu Bonkougou in Ouagadougou and Bate Felix in Dakar; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
