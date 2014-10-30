FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Burkina opposition rejects state of emergency, calls for show of strength
October 30, 2014 / 6:46 PM / 3 years ago

Burkina opposition rejects state of emergency, calls for show of strength

DAKAR, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Burkina Faso opposition leader Zephirin Diabre rejected a state of emergency ordered by President Blaise Compaore and said the West African leader’s resignation was the only solution to the country’s crisis.

Diabre called on supporters to show that they were against the state of emergency announced after thousands of protesters stormed parliament and state television, forcing the government to abandon plans to change the constitution to allow Compaore to stand for relection next year.

“The state of emergency is unacceptable. We are calling on the people to show that they are against it,” he told Radio Omega, a local broadcaster. “The resignation of President Blaise Compaore is the only thing that can bring peace to the country.” (Reporting by Bate Felix; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

