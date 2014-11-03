FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. not ready to determine whether Burkina Faso takeover is a coup
November 3, 2014 / 7:16 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. not ready to determine whether Burkina Faso takeover is a coup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The United States said on Monday it was not ready to determine whether the takeover by Burkina Faso’s army of the country amounted to a coup, a step that if taken could require a cutoff of U.S. assistance to the country.

“Right now the precise makeup of Burkina Faso’s transitional government is an outstanding issue,” State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

“We are certainly encouraging movement to a civilian-led transition and then of course elections,” she added. “At this point we’re still gathering facts, we’re not going to make a policy or legal determination at this point in time.”

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Eric Beech

