Burkina Faso's Onatel reports 67 pct rise in 2013 net profit
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 11, 2014 / 5:12 PM / 4 years ago

Burkina Faso's Onatel reports 67 pct rise in 2013 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Burkina Faso telecoms company Onatel said 2013 net profit rose 67 percent to 20.36 billion CFA francs ($42.45 million), from 12.20 billion CFA francs the previous year.

“The strong increase in the results is due notably to the growth in turnover and good cost control,” the company said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The company’s turnover was up 6 percent at 122.70 billion CFA franc in 2013 compared with 115.73 billion CFA franc in 2012. ($1 = 479.6230 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Anthony Barker)

