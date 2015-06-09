Burlington Stores same-store sales miss estimates

June 9 (Reuters) - Off-price retailer Burlington Stores Inc reported quarterly same-store sales well below analysts estimates, and said it will raise minimum wage for all employees with six months or more of service to $9 per hour.

The company reported a 0.8 percent rise in same-store sales for the first quarter ended May 2.

That was below the 3.6 percent increase estimated by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

Burlington’s shares were down 7.7 percent at $49.75 in premarket trading on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)