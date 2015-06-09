UPDATE 2-Burlington reports slowest same-store sales growth in 3 years

* Q1 same-store sales up 0.8 pct vs est. 3.6 pct

* Raises minimum wage to $9 per hour

* Sees Q2 profit/shr of 10-13 cents vs est. 13 cents

* Shares down as much as 11.5 pct (Adds details, analyst comment; updates share)

June 9 (Reuters) - Off-price retailer Burlington Stores Inc reported its slowest quarterly comparable-store sales growth in three years as harsh weather forced it to shutter some stores and consumers spent less of their tax refunds at their stores.

Burlington’s shares fell as much as 11.5 percent after the company also said it will raise wages to at least $9 per hour for full-time employees, and part-time workers who have been at the company for at least six months.

The company reported weaker-than-expected same-store sales for the February-April quarter as consumers received their tax refunds earlier this time and spent it in January.

Factors such as gas prices and tax refunds have a larger say on the spending pattern of bargain-hungry shoppers at off-price stores.

Burlington’s problems were compounded by a delay in stocking some key merchandise such as handbags and ladies’ shoes for the Easter holidays, the company said.

Analysts, however, said the company’s quarterly performance was a one-time issue, and that its fundamentals remained strong.

“...While Burlington does have some challenges ahead we see this quarter’s performance as an exception,” research firm Conlumino’s CEO Neil Saunders wrote in a note.

Burlington forecast a current-quarter adjusted profit of 10-13 cents per share. Analysts on average were expecting 13 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company reported a 0.8 percent rise in same-store sales for the first quarter ended May 2. Analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix had estimated a rise of 3.6 percent.

Burlington said the wage hike, which will be effective from July 5, is not expected to impact its profit, but would cost the company $5 million in payroll expenses, which it would fund by cutting costs.

The company, whose current wages vary by market, had about 34,000 employees, including part-time and seasonal workers, as of Jan. 31.

A number of retailers, including rival TJX Cos Inc, have raised wages after the world’s largest retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc said in February that it would raise minimum wage for its U.S. workers.

First-quarter net income more than doubled to $25.7 million. Excluding items, the company earned 41 cents per share, in line with analysts’ average estimate.

Net sales rose 5 percent to $1.18 billion, also in line with estimates. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza and Don Sebastian)