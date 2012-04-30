FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RLPC: Burlington Coat to launch loan refinancing
April 30, 2012

RLPC: Burlington Coat to launch loan refinancing

NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - JP Morgan is launching a $950.5 million term loan for Burlington Coat Factory during a call at 10:30 a.m. tomorrow, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

The term loan due February 2017 will refinance the company’s existing $950.5 million term loan with the same maturity.

Price talk on the new loan will be 400-425bp over Libor with a 1.25 percent Libor floor. An original issue discount on the loan is to be determined.

The loan will also have 101 soft call protection. The company’s existing corporate family and facility ratings are B3/B.

Burlington Coat Factory is a retailer of high-quality branded apparel.

