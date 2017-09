Aug 13 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Tuesday revised Burlington County, N.J.’s double-A rated general obligation debt outlook to stable from negative, citing the county’s structurally balanced operations.

S&P cited management’s actions to reduce spending following a period of fund balance drawdowns.

In addition, S&P assigned the county’s $40.2 million series 2013B GO bonds its double-A rating with a stable outlook.