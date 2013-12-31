Burundi to spend 2.5 pct more in 2014 to fund infrastructure projects

BUJUMBURA, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Burundi plans to increase state spending by 2.5 percent to 1.4 trillion francs ($910 million) in 2014 to fund agriculture, energy and infrastructure projects, the finance ministry said in a report seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The budget, passed by the Senate on Monday, estimates tax revenues will rise to 651.2 billion francs from 565.6 billion in 2013, thanks to efforts to fight corruption as well as modernising and better policing of tax collection.

The small east African nation forecasts its economy, heavily dependent on coffee and tea exports, will expand 5.4 percent against an estimated 4.8 percent in 2013, with headline inflation of 8 percent versus 9 percent in 2013.

Half of the 2014 budget will be funded by international donors, and the government expects to get grants worth 674.1 billion francs next year down from 711.9 billion in 2013.

The deficit is seen at 70.4 billion francs down from 54.9 billion in 2013.