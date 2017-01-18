FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Food prices drive Burundi inflation up to yearly 9.6 pct in December
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 18, 2017 / 12:16 PM / 7 months ago

Food prices drive Burundi inflation up to yearly 9.6 pct in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Food price rises drove Burundi's inflation to 9.6 percent year-on-year in December from 7.1 percent the previous month, official data showed on Wednesday.

Food inflation jumped to 13.8 percent in the year to December, from 9.1 percent in November, the Institute of Economic Studies and Statistics said in a report.

Months of political unrest, triggered by President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to run for a third term in April 2015, have paralysed businesses and other major economic activity.

The International Monetary Fund forecasts the economy will grow by 2 percent in 2017 after shrinking 0.5 percent in 2016. (Editing by Katharine Houreld; and Louise Ireland)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.