Burundi inflation unchanged at 3.9 pct yr/yr in July - stats office

KIGALI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Burundi's year-on-year inflation rate remained unchanged at 3.9 percent in July compared to June with food costs edging up slightly on local markets, official data showed on Friday.

Food inflation rose to 4.6 percent in the year to July from 4.0 percent the previous month, the Institute of Economic Studies and Statistics (ISTEEBU) said in its monthly report.

Political strife sparked by President Pierre Nkurunziza's decision to seek a third term in April last year has curbed most economic activity, mainly in the capital, Bujumbura.

Subsequent human rights violation and a crackdown on the opposition and the media have led Western donors to suspend aid. Burundi relies now on domestic tax collection and modest tea and coffee exports.

Burundi's economy shrank by 7.2 percent in 2015 and is expected to expand by 3.4 percent this year, according to the International Monetary Fund(IMF).