Burundi troops behind coup bid try to enter state broadcaster - employee

BUJUMBURA, May 13 (Reuters) - Burundian army forces attempting to oust the president were trying to enter the state broadcaster’s compound in the capital on Wednesday, while guards on the premises were resisting, an employee at the broadcaster said from inside the facility.

“The soldiers who staged the coup are trying to get into the compound by force to make their statement,” the employee told Reuters, as gunfire was heard in the centre of Bujumbura. “Those protecting the compound are resisting.”

A statement by Major General Godefroid Niyombare was earlier broadcast on private radio stations announcing that he was deposing President Pierre Nkurunziza. (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Kevin Liffey)